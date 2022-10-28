11 Dayton area Chick-fil-A locations: Springfield restaurant to open soon

Chick-fil-A confirmed this week it will open a restaurant in winter at the site of the former Golden Corral Buffet at 1740 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.
“It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Springfield in late winter,” according to a Chick-fil-A Inc. statement. “We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”
Credit: Bill Lackey
The company said it cannot share the exact date of the opening, noting it still can change. The opening will likely be this year, but could be pushed to early 2023.
Here are locations for other Dayton-area restaurants:
Troy: 1910 W. Main St.
Beavercreek: 2360 N. Fairfield Road.
Beavercreek at Mall at Fairfield Commons: 2727 Fairfield Commons.
Huber Heights: 8120 Troy Pike.
Butler Twp.: 3339 Benchwood Road
Cedarville at Cedarville University: 251 N. Main St.
Centerville: 1482 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
Miami Twp. at Dayton Mall: 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road.
Kettering: 480 E. Stroop Road
Centerville: 5301 Cornerstone Blvd.
