Cincinnati Premium Outlets to add 2 new stores

Business
2 hours ago

MONROE — Cincinnati Premium Outlets will add a new retail brand next week following the expansion of an existing brand.

Fashion retailer Forever 21 Outlet is scheduled to open Nov. 4 in Suite 937, the former location of Adidas. That brand has already relocated to Suite 310, directly across from its former location, and has nearly doubled its footprint, according to a release from the outlet mall.

Forever 21′s addition of Forever 21 Outlet follows several others made by the outlet mall this year including Versona, American Eagle/aerie, Hall Jewelers, Banter by Piercing Pagoda and Flori Casuals.

Cincinnati Premium Outlets feature a portfolio of nearly 100 retailers.

