Culver’s Restaurant could be first West Carrollton River District business

Updated 8 hours ago
WEST CARROLLTON — A Culver’s Restaurant could be the first new retail establishment in the city’s River District, a $75 million public-private development project.

The project by the fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its ButterBurgers and frozen custard is set to go before West Carrollton Planning Commission on Aug. 1. That represents the start of the formal approval process to bring it to the district on the southeast corner of East Dixie Drive and Manchester Road just west of Interstate 75, the city said Monday.

West Carrollton and the franchisee are still working through the final details of the possible land sale, according to the city.

The anticipated development on the former Carrollton Plaza property is expected to catalyze further development in the River District, a project spearheaded by developers Woodard Development and Dillin LLC. It aims to transform the West Carrollton Interstate 75 interchange area along both sides of East Dixie Drive into a mixed-use development, featuring retail, dining and entertainment options, plus a hotel, condominiums, apartments and public recreation spaces.

Infrastructure on the River District project started in mid-June, primarily on the former Carrollton Plaza property, and is scheduled to continue through the end of this year. Additional roadway and infrastructure projects are expected to follow after the new intersection and roadway improvements are completed at East Dixie and Manchester.

West Carrollton City Manager Amber Holloway said the River District and planned whitewater park are not just transformative projects for West Carrollton, but represent “important economic development for the entire region.”

