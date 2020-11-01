Dayton area business people hired, promoted

Day Air Credit Union, the largest financial institution headquartered in Montgomery County, welcomes three new volunteer officials as Associate Board and Supervisory Committee members. These new volunteers bring a wealth of expertise and experience in management, education and community engagement. The new additions enhance Day Air’s already stellar group of volunteer officials.

The three will join 11 other volunteer officials who serve Day Air Credit Union and help guide the organization to enhance members' financial well-being. Day Air’s volunteer officials' additional responsibilities include ensuring governance policies are appropriately implemented and adhered to and influencing decisions to help Day Air best serve its communities.

Day Air Credit Union’s new volunteer officials include the following:

· Mallory Coakley is the Director of Segment Management and Employee Engagement President at LexisNexis. Mallory is also currently an Adjunct Professor at the University of Dayton. Mallory’s outside activities include Board Member of Dayton Children’s Women’s Board, Associate Board and Marketing Chair of the Dayton Area Red Cross, Marketing & Communications Volunteer for Over the Edge at Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley, Corporate Sponsor and Team Leader for LexisNexis for the Special Olympics Miami Valley.

· Emily Grasso is an Associate Director at the University of Dayton. She is an experienced higher education professional focused on international education, social justice, student success, and operations. Emily has a Masters in Higher Education Administration from the University of Dayton and a B.A. International Studies from Ohio University.

· Katina Stone-Jones is the Chief, Quality Management Service at the VA Medical Center. She is an independently licensed Social Worker for Ohio with a Masters in Social Work Administration. She is also a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. Katina’s outside activities include National Association of Social Workers, American College of Healthcare Executives, Fisher/Nightingale Houses, Inc., Board, American Medical Informatics Association, Girl Scouts of America, Troup Leader, University of Cincinnati, Field Instructor, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Miami Valley and Toastmasters International.

Visit dayair.org for more information.

Two join Dayton Rotary Club

Wilbert Curtis joined the Dayton Rotary Club. Curtis is Senior Distribution Manager, Dayton Daily News and a resident of Dayton.

Mary Bane joined the Dayton Rotary Club. Bane is the President and Founder of Concentric Solutions Inc and a resident of Dayton.

Koh joins Soin Family Practice Center

Dr. Isaac Koh has joined Soin Family Practice Center in Beavercreek.

Koh specializes in family medicine and a clinician educator with Soin Family Medicine and Transitional Year residency programs. A board-certified physician, he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Southwestern Adventist University in Keene, Texas and his medical degree at Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, Calif.

Soin Family Practice Center is located at 2145 North Fairfield Road, Suite 100 in Beavercreek.

Marlow named CEO at Boys and Girls Club of Dayton

The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton (BGCD) has named Tara Marlow as new Chief Executive Officer.

Marlow joins as the newest addition to the Club’s 60-year history and aims to strengthen its legacy as an anchor and oasis in west Dayton, focused on inspiring, developing and helping young people to reach their full potential as caring, productive, and responsible citizens.

“We conducted a very thorough search, and our Board was not only impressed with Tara’s education and expertise, but also her passion for the mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton,” stated Club Board Chair Shanda McKinney. “Under her leadership and with our incredible team of youth development professionals, we are excited about the immense positive impact the Club will bring to the kids and the entire west Dayton community.”

Marlow comes to BGCD with more than 20 years of senior administration experience and an extensive background working with youth-serving organizations. This tenure includes a decade in finance and non-profit management.

Rhynard reappointed to board

Dayton Board of Education Vice President Jocelyn Spencer Rhynard has been reappointed to a two-year term as a delegate for the Ohio School Boards Association’s Federal Relations Network after successfully completing an initial year of service.

The Federal Relations Network is composed of school board members who aim to build strong relationships with each member of Congress and keep elected officials informed about the school board perspective on American public education. Two school board members are selected for each congressional district.

Delegates are selected by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) and reappointments are based on whether delegates fulfill their responsibilities. OSBA expects delegates to host regional or in-district meetings with their members of Congress, respond to calls-to-action from OSBA’s Division of Legislative Services and the National School Boards Association (NSBA), attend Federal Relations Network meetings and attend the NSBA Advocacy Institute in Washington, D.C.

Over the last year, Rhynard and the FRN have focused on urging members of Congress to support legislation that would address the national teacher shortage, the IDEA Full Funding Act, the lack of quality high-speed broadband in rural areas of the country, as well as other pieces of legislation that are crucial to supporting public education and teachers.

Rhynard said she is looking forward to continuing to advocate for public education and teachers throughout her next term, as many of the issues FRN delegates focus on are now more important than ever in the current COVID-19 environment.

