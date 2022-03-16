Dayton brewery in South Park planning wine, mead and cider

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales is licensed to expand into wine, mead and cider and is also getting ready to grow its beer distribution capacity.
The brewery first opened June 2018 in the South Park neighborhood at 905 Wayne Ave. The business has built a following of customers over the years and expanded in 2019 to add an adjacent patio.
John Joyce, Branch & Bone co-founder, said they are now working on adding cold storage at a Valley Street warehouse to support expanded distribution.
Joyce said they distribute cans and kegs to places throughout Dayton and have some accounts in Cincinnati and Columbus as well. To ramp up distribution, they recently added a new beer tank and have leased the warehouse storage space.
“We’re just waiting on the state to issue our license for the warehouse space and then we can start storing beer there,” he said.
This won’t impact their South Park tap room, other than creating some more breathing room, according to Joyce.
Eventually, Joyce said they plan on producing their own wine, mead and cider and recently received the licensed to do so.
“I personally have a big interest in wine, mead and cider... This will allow us to produce wine, mead, and cider onsite that’s up to our standards that we can serve to our customers,” he said.
Joyce said while they have experience making them at home, this would be their first opportunity to have wine, mead and cider in a commercial setting.
