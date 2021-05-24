Dayton International Airport to reopen economy parking lot, lower other lot rates

Dayton International Airport will reopen its economy lot and will offer new value rates for several other on-airport parking lots.
The parking changes take effect Wednesday, the airport announced Monday.
The economy lot will reopen with a daily flat rate of $5. It offers more than 2,000 spaces.
The long term lot has a new rate of $10 maximum per day, and the short term park and walk lot has a new rate of $15 maximum per day and is next to the airline ticketing entrance.
Also, the economy and long term lots accept credit cards only for a touchless transaction.
The covered parking garage remains open with a $20 maximum daily rate. Reserved parking on the second floor can be confirmed through www.flydayton.com.
Valet parking and the DAYrider courtesy shuttle are not available.
Handicap parking is available at the lowest posted hourly or daily parking rate on the second and third floors of the garage and in the other lots.
For more parking information, call 937-898-1555, and for more information about the airport, visit www.flydayton.com.