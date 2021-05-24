Dayton International Airport to reopen economy parking lot, lower other lot rates

The covered parking garage remains open with a $20 maximum daily rate. Reserved parking on the second floor can be confirmed through www.flydayton.com.

Valet parking and the DAYrider courtesy shuttle are not available.

Handicap parking is available at the lowest posted hourly or daily parking rate on the second and third floors of the garage and in the other lots.

For more parking information, call 937-898-1555, and for more information about the airport, visit www.flydayton.com.