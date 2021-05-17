dayton logo
X

Downtown Dayton restaurants holding job fair

Apply for downtown Dayton restaurant jobs at an upcoming hiring event hosted by 937 Delivers and other restaurants. FILE
Apply for downtown Dayton restaurant jobs at an upcoming hiring event hosted by 937 Delivers and other restaurants. FILE

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Business | 50 minutes ago
By Kaitlin Schroeder

Downtown Dayton restaurants will be out taking applications today during a hiring event.

Local delivery co-op 937 Delivers and local restaurants will be having a job fair 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern.

Explore Ohio jobs: Those with the most openings pay the least

At the event at 700 E. Fourth St., there will be dozens of restaurants there that are currently hiring servers, bartenders, drivers, line cooks, dishwashers, prep cooks, hosts, and management, according the the event listing.

There will also be prizes, gift cards, free snacks, and beverages. Many of the restaurants are offering sign-on bonuses as well as benefits including health insurance, paid vacation, 401k, and even profit sharing, the event listing stated.

There will also be COVID-19 vaccinations available to be administered for people in attendance who are interested.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top