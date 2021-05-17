Downtown Dayton restaurants holding job fair

Downtown Dayton restaurants will be out taking applications today during a hiring event.
Local delivery co-op 937 Delivers and local restaurants will be having a job fair 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern.
At the event at 700 E. Fourth St., there will be dozens of restaurants there that are currently hiring servers, bartenders, drivers, line cooks, dishwashers, prep cooks, hosts, and management, according the the event listing.
There will also be prizes, gift cards, free snacks, and beverages. Many of the restaurants are offering sign-on bonuses as well as benefits including health insurance, paid vacation, 401k, and even profit sharing, the event listing stated.
There will also be COVID-19 vaccinations available to be administered for people in attendance who are interested.