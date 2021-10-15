Facial studio opening soon in Oregon District

A new facial studio will open soon in downtown Dayton.
Éclat Facial Studio is owned by Karin Gaudin, who said the three bed studio will deliver 30 minute facials after it opens Oct. 20..
“What we’re doing is creating a space for experiences, find beauty and imperfection on a different meaning of time, expectations, and purpose,” Gaudin said. “We’re taking the fluff out of the spa salon and delivering the same service in an open environment where you leave your clothes on, you listen to upbeat soundtracks, and then you can also expect to learn about your skin.”
The shop is opening at 204 Wayne Ave., in the space in the The Wheelhouse building where Speakeasy Yoga used to operate.
Éclat means to glow, shine, or sparkle in French, which speaks to what the studio aims to do.
They will have a scrub bar, where people can mix and match their own exfoliant and oil in a four ounce jar to take home a body scrub.
The studio will also have a retail shop selling the same skin care products used in the shop, which are the Farmhouse Fresh Skincare brand.
Gaudin is a nurse by trade and additionally has a master’s degree in health care administration and certificate in public school nursing. But when she translated to the region from Toledo, she wanted to do something else besides work in the acute care setting.
“I knew I wanted to do something different. I wanted to be my own boss, and be able to provide a different experience so clients don’t have to spend $150 an hour and a half of their time to get great skincare,” she said.
Gaudin said the studio has hired four licensed estheticians and the studio will be open every day. Hours are will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
She hopes the price point of $54 for a facial makes the studio more affordable and the time frame of a half hour makes it accessible.
Appointments are encouraged and will be able to be made at eclatfacialstudio.com
