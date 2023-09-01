International Cafe & Delicatessen opens in Centerville

BreakingNews
International Cafe & Delicatessen recently made its debut in Centerville.

The new two-floor eatery at 263 N. Main St., directly across from Bill’s Donuts, offers wraps, subs and sandwiches that are made from Halal lunch meats. Sandwiches can be upgraded to a club sandwich or a panini for a nominal fee.

It also features a variety of waffle options, including waffle sticks, waffle balls and Belgian waffles, all covered with dips and toppings.

Waffle products are all baked fresh in the restaurant upon ordering. Toppings include Nutella, chocolate glaze, vanilla glaze, syrup, whipped cream, strawberry syrup and chocolate syrup.

There also will be a hummus with pita as an appetizer and cake, pie or baklava for dessert. The restaurant also offers an extensive imported tea menu including herbal, pu-erh, oolong and black teas.

International Cafe & Delicatessen, which initially was named International Restaurant & Delicatessen, also features jalsa couches and a private musallah room for prayer. The restaurant’s owners are Centerville residents Muhammad Yusuf and Dr. Atif Raja.

Hours for dine in or take out are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

