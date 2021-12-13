Kohl’s to bring Sephora experience to Austin Landing location

Earlier this year, Kohl’s started opening a dedicated space for specialty beauty retailer Sephora inside of hundreds of its stores nationwide.
Now one is on its way for Austin Landing in Miami Twp.
The company said its long-term strategic partnership with Sephora marries Kohl’s “expansive customer reach” and multichannel convenience with Sephora’s “prestige service, product selection and exceptional beauty experience.”
Sephora at Kohl’s locations feature 2,500 square feet of dedicated space where customers can explore the signature Sephora experience on their own, or be guided by Sephora-trained beauty advisers, who will provide consultations and assistance in product discovery. Sephora’s high-touch customer engagement will feature testing and discovery zones that offer a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products, surprising and delighting customers every time they shop.
It replaces Kohl’s in-store beauty assortment and its positioning at the front of the store is aimed at providing maximum exposure for Sephora’s brand partners, Kohl’s said. The combined offering also is designed for new and younger customers to Kohl’s and will bring the Sephora experience to millions of new shoppers and existing members of the Sephora beauty community, who may not live close to a Sephora location, Kohl’s said.
Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said the partnership is “a perfect illustration” of the bold moves Kohl’s is making to accelerate its growth and reimagine its future for the next era of retail.
“This new collaboration is an excellent example of two customer-centric, purpose-driven companies leveraging each other’s strengths to make aspirational beauty far more accessible to millions of customers all across the country,” Gass said in a statement.
Kohl’s filed a building permit application with Montgomery County late last month for the new Sephora at Kohl’s.
“We’re so excited to hear about the addition of Sephora coming to Kohl’s at Austin Landing,” said Danniele Simon, who handles property management as well as marketing and events for the shopping center. “Cosmetics and beauty products are a huge hit for just about everyone these days. Having the option to shop for these items locally will be great for our development and adds such a nice touch to the one-stop shop convenience of Austin Landing.”
Kohl’s customers at 200 stores started shopping the deep assortment of 100 curated beauty brands in August, and online at Kohls.com. Kohl’s and Sephora intend to expand the “immersive, premiere beauty destination” to at least 850 stores by 2023, with 400 locations targeted to open in 2022.
Kohl’s spokeswoman Ellen Panther said the company did not yet have any details to share regarding 2022 Sephora at Kohl’s openings.
Locations for the joint venture are selected based on existing Sephora store proximity, market opportunity and customer insights.
