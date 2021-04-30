Kroger to build new store at former Kmart site in Riverside

The store is expected to employed about 160 people. Those interested in working for Kroger can visit jobs.kroger.com.

“Kroger is proud to bring a fresh and friendly customer experience to the Riverside community,” said Erin Rolfes, corporate affairs manager of the Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger. “We believe Fresh for Everyone means having the right products our customers need when they need them. This new store is a great step toward that goal.”