Kroger to build new store at former Kmart site in Riverside

Kroger announced plans to open a new store at the site of a former Kmart.
The store will be at 601 Woodman Drive in Riverside. ½
“This new Kroger store is a game-changer for our community,” said Gary Burkholder, Riverside community development director. “The city thanks Kroger and their entire team for their commitment to reinvest in Riverside.”
The store is expected to employed about 160 people. Those interested in working for Kroger can visit jobs.kroger.com.
“Kroger is proud to bring a fresh and friendly customer experience to the Riverside community,” said Erin Rolfes, corporate affairs manager of the Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger. “We believe Fresh for Everyone means having the right products our customers need when they need them. This new store is a great step toward that goal.”
Construction on the store is expected to begin soon. Information about the grand opening date will be announced as details are available.
Last fall, U-Haul considered the location for a storage and truck terminal, but city officials voted against rezoning the property.
“Not only does this expansion represent a significant investment in our county, but it will provide more food choices to residents in Riverside and the surrounding communities,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.