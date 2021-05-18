Local children’s charity organization to open on-site thrift store this week

Hannah’s Treasure Chest, a local children’s charity that provides essential items such as clothing, books and toys to children in need throughout the Miami Valley, is set to open an on-site thrift store this week.
The brand new thrift store, called Shop Hannah’s, will be open to the public beginning Wednesday, May 19. Shop Hannah’s is located in the back corner of Hannah’s Treasure Chest at 124 Westpark Rd. in Washington Township. The thrift store will sell children’s clothing, toys, collectibles, household items and more.
Shop Hannah’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at Hannah’s Treasure Chest. Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton and other city council members will be in attendance at the event.
“We are very excited to share the news about our grand opening,” said Deanna Murphy, executive director of Hannah’s Treasure Chest. “Our volunteers have been working hard to create an inviting space where shoppers will find quality items at great prices. Shopping here also helps us provide essentials to local children in need, so it’s a win-win for everyone.”
Credit: Shop Hannah's
Proceeds from the items sold at Shop Hannah’s will go toward Hannah’s Treasure Chest’s operating costs and will support the purchase of essential care package items such as diapers, socks, underwear and baby equipment. In order to provide even more opportunities for those in need of the high-quality essentials sold at the new thrift store, Shop Hannah’s will be partnering with local social service agencies that offer vouchers to their clients.
During the first week of operation, Shop Hannah’s will be open on Wednesday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After this first week of being open to the public, Shop Hannah’s will be operating at normal hours, which will be Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. and every second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information about Shop Hannah’s can be found by visiting Hannah’s Treasure Chest’s website or Facebook page.