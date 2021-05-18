Local children’s charity organization to open on-site thrift store this week

Proceeds from the items sold at Shop Hannah’s will go toward Hannah’s Treasure Chest’s operating costs and will support the purchase of essential care package items such as diapers, socks, underwear and baby equipment. In order to provide even more opportunities for those in need of the high-quality essentials sold at the new thrift store, Shop Hannah’s will be partnering with local social service agencies that offer vouchers to their clients.

During the first week of operation, Shop Hannah’s will be open on Wednesday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After this first week of being open to the public, Shop Hannah’s will be operating at normal hours, which will be Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. and every second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about Shop Hannah’s can be found by visiting Hannah’s Treasure Chest’s website or Facebook page.