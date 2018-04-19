15 memories at Elder-Beerman that influenced your lives

1. A hangout for journalists "I remember going to the store in the 1940s when it was Elder-Johnson located at 4th and Main St. It occupied 6 floors and the basement in the Reibold building and was Dayton's second leading department store; Rike's was first. They had a Tea Room restaurant on the 6th floor in the 1950s and reporters and editors of the Dayton Daily News used to eat lunch there frequently. Later, Mr. Elder sold the store to Arthur Beerman, who owned the Home Store, department store on Main St., where the Metropolitan later was located. Beerman's original store was at Third and Williams Sts. in West Dayton." — Carl Beyer, Kettering

2. First credit card "Getting my very first credit card with a $100.00 limit at age 20 and using it to by a bicycle at the store on Keowee Street." — Michael Boggs, Old North Dayton

3. Those cookies "Going up to the 2nd level of the Elder-Beerman at the Northwest Shopping Plaza on Siebenthaler Ave. to get those delicious chocolate chip cookies!" — Jerome Mack, Washington Court House

4. First purchases "My best memory is buying my first bottle of colonge at the Springfield store in 1994 and Evelyn who works at Fairfield Commons Elder Beerman. Such a professional. Really sad to see it go." — Troy Bailey, Springfield

5. Elder-Beerman at Christmas "Visiting with 'Rudolph' at Elders before the merger and Arthur Beerman's great generosity of spirit for the annual Thanksgiving Day feast." — Mike Carter, Miamisburg

6. Browsing in the store "As a female, I remember shopping most at the Northwest Elder-Beerman's. No matter what I was shopping for, I always had to walk through the men's department to take in the wonderful smells of the men's cologne! So romantic!" — Ranae T., Dayton

7. Kind coworkers "My mother worked there after 40 years at McCall Corp. She was 96 years old. Everyone was so nice to her." — Beverly Harrell, Kettering

8. Working as an elf "One of the first jobs I had was as an elf at Christmas time at the Centerville Elder Beerman. I helped Santa, took photos of the kids, and generally had a great time! I went on to work for them in the store, on and off, as I needed extra money." — Anette Looper, Kettering

9. Learning responsibility "My first job. As soon as I turned 16, I applied and was hired and worked throughout high school and about a year or so after. I earned $0.81 per hour and it was at Beerman's for Bargains at McCook Shopping Center on Keowee Street. My first credit account was with Beerman's. Because it was my first account, I began with a credit limit of $50.00. I was 19 years old. So sad they are closing!" — Barbara Snodgrass, Vandalia

10. Vivid memories "The Eastown store was my mother's favorite. Her first cousin Irene worked in the shoe dept. and we visited the store at least two days a week. Walking into the store created such an internal pleasure. I remember the store layout vividly. Great memories." — Jeff Byrd, Dayton

11. Interesting customers "I worked two Christmas season's at the Fairfield Commons store in 2013 and 2015. If I would have ever thought that Elder-Beerman was going to go out of business in 2013, I would have said never. It was a nice place to work with fun co-workers and interesting customers. It will be missed." — Andrew Brody, Yellow Springs

12. A staple in Dayton "This is very, very sad! Elder Beerman is a staple in the Miami Valley, just like Marion's, Mike Sells, and Esther Price." —Karen Holbrook, Miamisburg

13. Future spouse "My husband and I met while working at Elder Beerman Van Buren almost 36 years ago. Then, our son modeled for EB for over 5 years. It's a sad time for Dayton." — Darlene Saaler Braunschweiger, Centerville

14. Amy's Cookies "My family used to love shopping at the Northwest location, especially around Christmastime and whenever any of our friends were adding to their families (in the late '80s and early '90s). The bakery there (Amy's Cookies, I think) would always give a free sugar cookie to our daughter, and she would eat it happily as we left the store to go home. Such a magical place, 'back in the day.' Great memories. RIP, Elder-Beerman." — John Shay, Harrison Twp.

15. Value of money "Elder-Beerman was literally my first introduction to the professional world of customer service. It was also where I learned the value of money and getting a good deal. I remember heading straight upstairs to the credit department to pay my credit card bill every Friday when I would get my paycheck. I also remember sitting and enjoying a most delicious stir-fry lunch in the restaurant, then coming downstairs and treating myself to an infamous Swiss Melt cookie, brownie, cream cheese puffs." — Billi Ewing, Harrison Twp.