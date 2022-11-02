Moeller Brew Barn cancels Piqua facility plans

Moeller Brew Barn announced that it is cancelling its plans to build a production facility in Piqua.
The craft brewery said that the support from the city and from the iPiqua organization — which makes targeted capital investments in the city — had been “tremendous.”
“Unfortunately market conditions made it cost prohibitive to build a new site at this time,” Moeller Brew Barn founder Nick Moeller said.
Piqua Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing said, “While we would love to have Moeller Brew Barn grow and expand in Piqua, we understand that plans sometimes change. We wish Moeller continued success and look forward to supporting their needs should an opportunity arise in the future.”
The brewery originally intended to build a 30,000-square-foot production facility on 16 acres of land near Interstate 75 in Piqua. It was expected to produce 25,000 barrels of beer per year and employ 20-25 full-time employees.
Moller Brew Barn was founded in Maria Stein in 2015. It has four taproom locations in Dayton, Maria Stein, Monroe and Troy.
