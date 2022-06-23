New downtown Miamisburg business offers nutritious beverages

Downtown Miamisburg’s newest entrepreneur is banking on shakes, teas and smoothies proclaiming numerous health benefits to generate business.
Launched earlier this month at 36 South Main St., Miamisburg Nutrition offers meal replacement protein shakes. The beverages come in a wide variety of categories, such as Banana Caramel, Café Latte, Cookies ‘n’ Cream, Pina Colada, Dulce La Leche, French Vanilla, Mint Chocolate, Orange Cream, Dutch Chocolate, Wild Berry, with approximately 40 flavors in all from which to choose.
The shakes have as much as 24 grams of protein and 21 vitamins and minerals, plus fewer than 200 calories and 10 grams of sugar. Lava Shakes, which come in four flavors — Apple Martini, Berry Colada, Orange Sherbert and Strawberry Bliss — and promise added energy.
“Most people don’t eat enough protein during the day, so the shake is an easy way to hit their protein intake,” said owner Mustafa Alwan, 26, of Centerville. “The typical person needs between 50 and 80 grams of protein a day.”
Located just across the street from the Plaza Theatre, the store also offers tea bombs in 27 flavors, touted as a way to boost metabolism and energy, burn calories, help with acid reflux and promote nutrient absorption.
Shakes cost $9.75 and tea bombs go for $8.75. A small shake is $7 and a small tea bomb is $6.
Fresh fruit smoothies come in several different flavors and cost $5.99 for a 16-ounce serving.
Boosters for any shake — available for a nominal fee — include Fiber, Probiotic, Fat Burner, Beauty Booster, Best Defense, Immuni-Tea and Extra Protein.
Alwan said he started making shakes and teas for himself as “a hobby” 10 years ago as a self-described “chubby dude” embarking on his own physical fitness journey. Starting to work out regularly, he used Herbalife products for about a year before becoming fully convinced of their efficacy.
Earning a degree in nutrition, Alwan initially intended to launch the business in Mason. He said he opted for the Miamisburg storefront because there’s “nothing like it” in the general area.
“People who live (in the Miamisburg area) can have it with out them driving 20 minutes to get a shake or a tea bomb,” he said.
Miamisburg Nutrition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
About the Author