New home of Young’s Jersey Dairy opens doors to first customers

The project broke ground in September last year, though the new facility north of Yellow Springs has been planned and worked on for more than three years.

Indoor seating capacity inside the new barn is 260. Once the covered “Cow Patty-O” — named by Young’s sister in reference to the farm’s Cow Patty ice cream flavor — is completed on the south side of the building, there will be room for 250 people to sit outside, as well.

Caption Today, Aug. 26, was day one of what Young’s Jersey Dairy owner Dan Young said will be the farm’s home base for decades to come. Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

Space to accommodate more guests was the biggest improvement made by building the new facility. However, Young said employees have been excited about other upgrades, too, like a more efficient air conditioning system for 90-degree summer days.

“Not that our guests have complained before, but they were crowded on a hot day when they’re lined out the door,” Young said. “This building, I believe, is big enough that we can get everybody in the door.”

Upon entering, guests won’t be able to miss the colorful, larger-than-life artworks of a cartoon burger. ice cream cone and peanut butter sundae above the register area. Unlike the old building, guests will now order their ice cream, cheese, food and beverages all from the same counter.

Caption Dan Young unveils the new Young's Jersey Dairy later this week. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“My first impressions of the new place is I really like it,” said Hillary Alfred, an early customer on Thursday morning. “There’s a lot of space, there’s a lot of places to sit. It feels a lot more family-oriented, there’s a lot bigger tables to sit together and relax — just a place to come, enjoy a good meal and spend time together. "

A big addition that the new building will bring to the visitor experience are the windows immediately to the left, upon entering. On the other side of the windows is where the magic of Young’s cheese and ice cream will happen.

Once the final touches of the building are finished, guests will be able to sit with their sweet and savory treats on stools outside of the windows and watch the ice cream and cheese as it’s made.

A more official ribbon cutting — in this case, cheese cutting — ceremony is planned for sometime in late September after the final touches are in place. The official grand opening of the new building will happen after the old dairy barn is torn down in order for more parking to be added.