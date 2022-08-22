RachelBakes & Co opens in Centerville today with new sweet treats

RachelBakes & Co is officially opening its doors at their new location in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Center.
After almost five years in Beavercreek, bakery owner Rachel Owens previously told Dayton.com she decided to move to the shopping center for more space. When she opened her business on North Fairfield Road, Owens recalled the space was already too small.
RachelBakes & Co has moved to the building that previously housed Fortis College, 101 E. Alex Bell Road. The bakery takes up about one-fifth of the building.
With the grand reopening today at 10 a.m., Owens is unveiling a variety of new products including pumpkin brownies with caramel icing and cinnamon sugar, jumbo cake rolls in funfetti or chocolate, pumpkin smores cupcakes and much more.
Owens previously said she wasn’t necessarily looking to leave Beavercreek, but the Centerville location became the best option.
RachelBakes & Co is known for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. The bakery has made cakes look like Marion’s pizza, Skyline Chili hot dogs, pancakes and much more.
For more information or updates about RachelBakes & Co, visit www.rachelbakesandco.com or the bakery’s Facebook page.
About the Author