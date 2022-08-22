RachelBakes & Co opens in Centerville today with new sweet treats

After almost five years in Beavercreek, bakery owner Rachel Owens previously told Dayton.com she decided to move to the shopping center for more space. When she opened her business on North Fairfield Road, Owens recalled the space was already too small.

RachelBakes & Co has moved to the building that previously housed Fortis College, 101 E. Alex Bell Road. The bakery takes up about one-fifth of the building.