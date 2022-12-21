SHOP LOCAL: Where to find last minute gifts in Dayton this holiday season

2nd Street Market

Location: 600 E. Second Street in Dayton

Details: The market features a variety of growers/producers, specialty food vendors/bakers, artisan/general merchandise vendors and restaurants. Vendors are open Fridays through Sundays with anything from pottery and candles to jewelry and specialty chocolates.

For more information, visit www.metroparks.org or the market’s Facebook page.

Bonnett’s Book Store

Location: 502 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A bookstore featuring used books, movies, comics, back-issue magazines and more.

For more information, visit the book store’s Facebook page.

Brim

Location: 464 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A hat and accessory store for men and women with a variety of styles and types. Customers can find flat brim hats, beanies, jewelry, bags and more.

For more information, visit www.brimonfifth.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Clash Dayton

Location: 521 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A boutique featuring local artists, designers, vintage clothing and many one of a kind pieces.

For more information, visit www.clashdayton.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Eclectic Essentials

Location: 510 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A store selling an eclectic mix of handbags, art, jewelry, vintage antiques and more.

Feathers Vintage Clothing

Location: 440 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A vintage clothing store with vinyl records, sterling silver rings and more.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page.

Grace Lane Boutique

Location: 133 E. Fourth Street in Dayton

Details: A boutique specializing in ethical, fair trade and sustainable brands. Customers can find tops, bottoms, dresses, shoes, accessories, home goods and more.

The boutique also has a spot at The Greene Town Center.

For more information, visit www.gracelaneboutique.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Heart Mercantile

Location: 601 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A boutique filled with clothing, home goods, local/homemade items, jewelry, Dayton-centric gifts and more.

For more information, visit www.heartmercantile.com or the boutiques Facebook or Instagram pages.

Luna Gifts & Botanicals

Location: 261 Wayne Ave. in Dayton

Details: A sister business of Heart Mercantile, Luna Gifts & Botanicals has succulents, paper goods, candles and other natural products.

For more information, visit www.lunadayton.shopsettings.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Mikes Vintage Toys

Location: 508 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A vintage toy shop buying, selling and trading action figures, toys and other collectibles.

For more information, visit www.mikesvintagetoys.com or visit the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Norman’s Pet Supply Co.

Location: 223 N. Main Street in Dayton

Details: Norman’s Pet Supply Co. features an inclusive supply of pet goods, a self-serve dog bathing station and more. Customers can find treats from small-batch companies, leashes, bandanas, toys, grooming products and a selection of quirky items like socks, stickers and greeting cards.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Now and Zen DIY Studio

Location: 121 E. Third Street in Dayton

Details: A studio specializing in do-it-yourself terrariums.

For more information, visit www.shopnowandzen.com or the studio’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Omega Music

Location: 318 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: An independent record store with a variety of new releases and more.

For more information, visit www.omegamusicdayton.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Pink Moon Goods

Location: 2027 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods.

For more information, visit www.pinkmoongoods.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Reduce & Reuse Refillery

Location: 133 E. Fourth Street in Dayton

Details: A low-waste sustainable refill station offering body care products and more is open within Grace Lane Boutique.

The refillery also has a spot in Maraluna by Pachamama Market at 2505 Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood.

For more information, visit www.reducereuserefillery.com or the refillery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Skeleton Dust Records

Location: 133 E. Third Street in Dayton

Details: The record shop has a curated and eclectic selection of vinyl, CDs and cassette tapes.

For more information, visit www.skeletondustrecords.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Sole Touchers

Location: 37 S. St. Clair Street in Dayton

Details: A new and used consignment shop that features buying, selling and trading shoes.

For more information, visit www.soletouchers.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

The Entrepreneurs Shoppe

Location: 1109 W. Third Street in Dayton

Details: A retail store that houses 30 small businesses featuring clothing, accessories, cosmetics and more.

For more information, visit the shoppe’s Facebook page.

The Iron Dog/Never Trend

Location: 504 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A furniture store filled with unique and vintage items.

For more information, visit The Iron Dog’s Instagram page or Never Trend’s Instagram page.

Theze Dealz

Location: 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive in Dayton

Details: A boutique offering a variety of donated, gently used women’s clothing with the majority priced less than $10.

For more information, visit www.thezedealz.com or the boutique’s Facebook page.

Vidia’s Closet

Location: 27 S. St. Clair Street in Dayton

Details: A boutique specializing in fashion forward style with an unique twist.

For more information, visit www.vidiascloset.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.