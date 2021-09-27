Teen entrepreneur set to launch his own doughnut shop

The two share a similar entrepreneurial path: Tripp worked for Hemmert at the Donut Haus starting at 14 and purchased the shop eight years later.

The 1,000-square-foot Hole N One Donuts gets its name from Lawrence being an avid golfer who has played for the high school varsity team for four years. The new shop will be laid out very similar to the well-received Bear Creek Donuts.

It will offer not only a wide variety of doughnuts, but also muffins, cookies, turnovers and other baked goods, Lawrence said. Limited seating of about four to five tables will be available inside the shop, which will be open from 6 a.m. to about 3 or 4 p.m. daily.

Lawrence said he loves the shop’s location because of its proximity to Kroger and Meijer, as well as the neighboring city of West Carrollton.

Hole N One Donuts will be a family affair, Lawrence said. His father, John, has a background in construction background and together, the two of them are completing 95% of the interior build out. Lawrence’s mother, Christina, will side manage the business and work alongside him when the shop opens.