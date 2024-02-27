4 seasonal ice cream shops opening Friday in Dayton area

By
1 hour ago
Four ice cream shops in the Dayton area are reopening for the season on Friday, March 1.

From Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream in Troy to Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in Kettering, here’s a list of ice cream shops that have opened and are planning to open this season:

🍦 Hershey Ice Cream Springfield

Location: 1538 Moorefield Road in Springfield

Status: Opened for the season on Feb. 13

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 K&W Drive-In

Location: 450 S. Main St. in Springboro

Status: Opened for the season on Feb. 23

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 The Dairy Station

Location: 704 N. Detroit St. in Xenia

Status: Opens for the season on March 1

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream

Location: 100 W. Market St. in Troy

Status: Opens for the season on March 1

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Jet Freeze

Location: 4014 E. Patterson Road in Beavercreek

Status: Opens for the season on March 1

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Location: 3371 E. Stroop Road in Kettering

Status: Officially opens for the season on March 1 (held an opening weekend Feb. 23-25)

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Dairy Shed

Location: 55 Bellbrook Plaza in Bellbrook

Status: To be announced in March

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Goldies Flavored Soft Serve

Location: 9352 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Centerville

Status: To be announced

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard

Location: 322 Union Blvd. Suite A in Englewood

Status: To be announced

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli

Location: 3709 St. Paris Pike in Springfield

Status: To be announced

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 The Sweet Retreat

Location: 2613 S. Smithville Road in Dayton

Status: To be announced

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

If you would like your ice cream shop added to the list, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

