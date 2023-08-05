Airplane, train and car model expo at Air Force Museum on Aug. 12

The Wings, Rails and Wheels Model Expo Event will be held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Aug. 12.

This event is free and open to the public at 1100 Spaatz St. and will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is also free.

A diverse array of unique, scaled model aircraft, locomotives and motor vehicles of all kinds will be featured against the backdrop of the museum’s aircraft displays, according to a statement from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Visitors will interact with modelers and learn about the model-making process and the hobby of model making, the statement continued.

“In 2023, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates its 100th Anniversary. Since 1923 the museum has grown from a small engineering study collection to the world’s largest military aviation museum and is a world-renowned center for air and space power technology and culture preservation,” the air force museum said. “Join us throughout 2023 as we celebrate our storied history with special events and exhibits for visitors of all ages.”

Advanced registration is not required.

Visit their website for more information at www.nationamuseum.af.mil.