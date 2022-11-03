Catch-A-Fire Pizza has grand opening Saturday in Lebanon

Resting in the heart of the historic downtown area, this 7,000 square foot restaurant and bar blends a variety of architectural elements which pay homage to Lebanon’s heritage as well custom designs that tie to Catch-a-Fire’s colorful roots, said Jen Howell, marketing director.

Catch-a-Fire Pizza originally opened as a food truck in Cincinnati nearly 10 years ago, serving guests street-side at public parks and festivals, as well as catering at private venues throughout the city. With their hand-crafted, authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas plus 20 beers on tap, Catch-a-Fire Pizza Lebanon offers guests a fun and laid-back dining experience.