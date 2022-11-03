dayton logo
Catch-A-Fire Pizza has grand opening Saturday in Lebanon

4 hours ago
Catch-a-Fire Pizza prepared to satisfy Lebanon’s soul with third location

Cincinnati-based Catch-a-Fire Pizza, a wood-fired pizzeria will celebrate the grand opening of its new location in downtown Lebanon this Saturday.

Resting in the heart of the historic downtown area, this 7,000 square foot restaurant and bar blends a variety of architectural elements which pay homage to Lebanon’s heritage as well custom designs that tie to Catch-a-Fire’s colorful roots, said Jen Howell, marketing director.

Catch-a-Fire Pizza originally opened as a food truck in Cincinnati nearly 10 years ago, serving guests street-side at public parks and festivals, as well as catering at private venues throughout the city. With their hand-crafted, authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas plus 20 beers on tap, Catch-a-Fire Pizza Lebanon offers guests a fun and laid-back dining experience.

The restaurant features a taproom area, separate dining room, indoor / outdoor bar, large patio, and a private event space for celebrating special occasions. Guests will be able to reserve the Broadway Room, which includes a private bar and attached patio. Catch-a-Fire is within Lebanon’s DORA (designated outdoor refreshment area) and will have cups available for guests to enjoy adult beverages to-go. Throughout the upcoming fall / winter season, guests will also be able to reserve and enjoy their own private, heated igloo on the patio.

Co-owner Melissa Ledford shared, “The restaurant is all about having a great experience and our team really tries to create a special atmosphere for people to come and have fun and celebrate.” Jeff Ledford, Melissa’s husband and Co-owner, added, “We designed this space to bring people together. There’s nothing like this in Lebanon.”

Catch-a-Fire has hired over 45 team members at this location and is still accepting applications for cooks, servers and bartenders.

