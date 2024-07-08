Centerville restaurant launches anniversary celebration with discount tied to weekly sales record

“If you dine with us this week, hang on to your receipt. It’s very valuable,” co-owner Ric Campbell told this news outlet. “If we hit the record, you’re going to be able to get to use this receipt and get 20% off for the rest of the month.”

The promotion by the California-style restaurant, which offers burritos and wraps, pizzas, salads, smoothies and other items, is the start of a six-month long celebration filled with similar promotions, he said.

Campbell and his wife, Connie, purchased the business in 2021. They are the restaurant’s third owners after founders Rich and Elaine LoRusso, who sold it to Steve and Debbie Schnell in 2014.