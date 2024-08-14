COMMUNITY GEMS: Troy woman uses the power of music to connect

She earned her degree from Wright State University in 1998 but mostly used her musical talents in local church choirs and the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus. In 2011, she started working in hospice care as a volunteer coordinator.

“I learned about music therapy and that it was an actual thing people get certified in,” O’Malley said.

After attending music therapy school and studying more about it, O’Malley discovered her greatest passion – working with older people and interactive music sessions.

When the Covid 19 pandemic shut down the world and O’Malley’s studies, she decided to start her own business, and Senior Music Connection was born.

“Two years ago, Krissy took the initiative to start her own business,” said her husband Shawn O’Malley, who nominated her as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem. “She saw a need for interactive music sessions and saw how playing instruments awakes the soul and brightens the spirits of seniors.”

After creating her official LLC, O’Malley said her business “just exploded,” because there was a void that needed to be filled in senior living facilities throughout the local area.

What sets O’Malley’s Senior Music Connection apart from other music groups?

“We don’t just perform,” O’Malley said. “We hand everyone instruments and lead them in movement with music. It all starts with percussion and a heartbeat. Because we all have one.”

O’Malley said she has discovered that rhythm fosters memories and helps older people get back in touch with who they are at their core, improving cognition, socialization, mental health and physical movement.

“When I am playing music, I can remember my childhood and it encourages me to share that so that everyone can think of their own special memories,” O’Malley said.

Over the past two years, O’Malley has brought her unique music program to eight different Brookdale Senior Living facilities in the area, Randall Residence and Garbry Woods in Piqua. The Randall residents formed a group that performed at the Piqua Arts Council Christmas concert. O’Malley is particularly grateful to Brookville Senior Living for welcoming her and her services over the years.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my work is witnessing the profound impact music can have on individuals and their families,” O’Malley said. “I’ve had the privilege of meeting many spouses, children, siblings and friends of residents who have had positive interactions and connectedness with their loved ones that might otherwise be missing.”

These moments, along with many others, have sustained O’Malley over the years, no matter what challenges come her way. Now 50 years old, she said she is fortunate to have found her purpose and “place in this world.”

“The power of music to connect, heal and bring joy is what drives me, and I am grateful for every opportunity to share it with others,” she said.