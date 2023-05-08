Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray to headline four-band concert at Kettering’s Fraze

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They are $40.40, $53.50 and $58.50 with a limit of four per person the first day. To buy tickets, visit www.fraze.com or call 1-800-514-3849.

TONIC and Fastball are touring with the bands as part of a nine-concert package that includes stops in Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, Canada, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Maryland from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.

The Kettering show is the only Ohio stop on the tour.

Tickets also go on sale Friday for the Clint Black concert at the Fraze announced late last week. Black’s show is set for Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.