Local Fiddler on the Roof production cancelled, rescheduled for October

The Fiddler on the Roof production at the Clark State State’s Performing Arts Center scheduled for March 7 has been rescheduled for Oct. 7.
The change came as a result of “unseen circumstances,” according to Clark State College.
“Even though we are sad the show will not happen in March, the move is beneficial for us and the community in the long term,” Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center, said. “Now, the actors will rehearse at the PAC beginning Sept. 9 and the tour will be in production here until it officially launches on Oct. 7.”
Adkins said when the Performing Arts Center “has shows in town for extended periods of time, it is a huge boost to the downtown economy and the Courtyard Marriott.”
“Upwards of 60 people will be in Springfield for a month staying and eating in our community,” Adkins said.
Masks are required for all patrons regardless of vaccination status in all Clark State locations including: Clark State Performing Arts Center and Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.
Tickets for PAC’s Fiddler on the Roof range from $46 to $74 and can be purchased online here.
Those who purchased tickets online will be refunded to the credit card used and those who paid with cash or check will be mailed a check to the address given at the time of purchase, the release said.
Refunds must be requested by April 8. Patrons can call the performing art’s box office at: 937-328-3874, the Clark State Performing Art Center said in a Facebook post.
