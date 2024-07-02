Ohio Ice Cream Trail features 54 stops including several in Dayton region

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The Ohio Ice Cream Trail was launched in 2018 with 15 stops. Since then, TourismOhio has partnered with local and county convention and visitors bureaus to make sure all regions were representative.

“Shops serving Made-in-Ohio ice cream and those with a significant, longstanding economic presence were given priority,” a press release from the Ohio Department of Development said.

The Trail now has 54 stops highlighting several in the Dayton region including Jet Freeze in Beavercreek, Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn, Bits & Pieces Rolled Ice Cream in Piqua, Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua and Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs.

“When Fran and I travel the state with our kids and grandkids, we will go out of our way for locally made ice cream because it’s something you simply won’t get anywhere else,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “We’ve been going to Young’s Jersey Dairy near our home in Greene County since we were teenagers, and it certainly is one of our favorites, but no matter what ice cream shop you visit along the trail, it’s going to be delicious.”

The Ohio Ice Cream Trail highlights family-owned shops and nationally recognized chains. Two unique shops outside of the Dayton region that are worth a visit include:

Weber’s Premium Vintage Ice Cream in Fairview Park, which makes their ice cream with the last pair of Continuous Commercial Ice Cream Machines known to exist.

Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream in St. Clairsville serving cones and dishes by the ounce rather than the scoop.

To view the entire trail, visit ohio.org.