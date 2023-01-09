Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax

“We haven’t had any serious negotiations,” Verga said.

“If that (detachment) would happen, it would be a catastrophic event for the village,” he said. “We have no industrial or commercial base. We pretty much get by.”

Verga said the current agreement signed in the 1990s with previous owner Peter Carroll was a direct payment of $20,000 that would increase by $1,000 a year in lieu of a ticket tax. Verga said council has not come up with an amount for the tax which can be levied at up to 8% per ticket. He said the average ticket tax is about 3%.

The village, which does not have an income tax, relies on the festival payment, property taxes, and traffic fines for revenues. Verga said the police chief is the only full-time employee and all other employees, including police officers, are part-time employees. The mayor receives a small stipend but the other council members are not paid.

Festival owners encouraged people to send their feedback to village officials by attending council meetings at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month; sending an email to village officials at info@villageofharveysburg.org; or joining their social media group.

“Please know that the property owners are diligent and passionate to fight for the best interest of the festival and all its customers,” the festival owners’ statement said. “We ask for patience as this plays out over the next few months. Regardless, we will still operate and offer a top-of-the-line show and experience for our customers.”

Dave Ashcraft, managing partner of the ownership group, said the petition for the detachment was filed in Warren County Common Pleas Court last Friday. He said the festival better “aligns” with Massie Twp. rather than the village.

“We’ve had a lot of informal talks with them and we understand their concerns,” Ashcraft said. “Harveysburg gets the money but provides no services while Massie Twp. provides services but does not receive the money. We support the police department and pay Harveysburg police to help with traffic.”

Ashcraft, whose team purchased the festival and property in 2015, said Ohio 73 is a busy highway and that the township can help with road services as well as the fire/EMS services they already provide.