Texas Roadhouse opens Warren County location Monday

As the Western & Southern Open gears up for its annual tournament on the other side of Ohio 741, Warren County’s newest restaurant will open its doors to the public at noon on Monday.

The new Texas Roadhouse at 2689 Water Park Drive in Mason has put its new staff of servers, line cooks, hosts, meat cutters spent the last week in training, said Eric DeFoe, a company market and product coach. “We’re excited to be in the community,” he said.

DeFoe said the restaurant will feature hand-cut steaks, fall off the bone ribs, made from scratch sides, and fresh baked bread.

The restaurant also features a drive-through for pick-up orders.

After a week of training, DeFoe said the staff were further tested with a couple of invitation-only benefits prior to its official opening to raise money for the Mason Challenger League and Myles Ahead Rescue. Invitations went out to friends and families of the employees, Mason Fire and Police, Bernie’s Homeless Shelter, Deerfield Township Fire Station 58, Little Miami High School, Kings High School, and the Mason High School Water polo team.

“The Mason Challenger League allows kids with physical and developmental challenges to enjoy the full benefits of Little League participation in an athletic environment structured to their abilities,” said Managing Partner Mike Woellert. “Myles Ahead Rescue is a no-kill shelter dedicated to finding permanent homes for homeless pets. We’re proud to celebrate our opening by supporting these incredible charities.”

The restaurant has hired nearly 200 people full-and part-time people for its Mason location. The company sent 28 trainers from nine locations around Ohio to help train the new staff.

“These are the Best of the Best who are training our newbies,” said Skyler Olesevsky, local store marketer. “We want them to be well-prepared for our guests.

“We’re super-excited to be in Mason and be part of the community,” Olesevsky said.

The bar area of the restaurant also features murals of the Reds, Bengals, University of Cincinnati/Xavier University, veterans, Kings Island, and the Cincinnati Zoo. It also has plenty of televisions to keep track of sporting events.

Once open, the restaurant will serve only dinner Monday through Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m. and will serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

