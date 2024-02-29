The latest on 3 new breakfast, brunch spots in the Dayton area

🍯Honey Toast

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Honey Toast, a new breakfast and brunch spot, is soft opening from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 at 130 N. Broad St. in Fairborn, one of the partners in the restaurant confirmed.

The restaurant is located in the former space of Tudor’s Biscuit World that closed its doors in Jan. 2024 after serving breakfast and lunch for nearly five years.

Customers can expect omelets, breakfast sandwiches, salads, wraps, croffles (croissant-waffle hybrids), honey toast and much more.

Honey Toast plans to open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday except Tuesday.

🫐Blue Berry Cafe

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Blue Berry Cafe, known as a Bellbrook staple, has officially opened the doors to its new restaurant location at 2932 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering in the former space of the Golden Nugget Pancake House.

The restaurant opened on Feb. 21 after Winsupply Inc., a Moraine-based company, purchased the site of the site in October 2023. In just 54 days, Winsupply turned a premier corner for a breakfast restaurant into a second home for the Blue Berry Cafe.

Customers can expect a menu focusing on breakfast staples that they have grown to love over the past several years. The Blue Berry Cafe does have plans to add soups, salads and other creative items, but they are starting off with what they know — massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden aka the “Muffin Man.”

The Blue Berry Cafe still has plans to reopen in Bellbrook at 129 W. Franklin St., across from Dot’s Market, in the spring.

🥞The Ugly Duckling

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Ugly Duckling will reopen in April at 1430 E. Fifth St., where New York Pizzeria Restaurant was previously located in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

The restaurant is a collaboration between Blazin’ Dayton Spice Co. and Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix.

Mason Schindler, owner of Blazin’ Dayton, and Dexter Clay, also known as “Uncle Boof,” who owns Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix with Zach Jeckering, said a few months ago they weren’t sure what their future on Springfield Street looked like because they found out the building was for sale, so they decided to find a new opportunity elsewhere.

The Ugly Duckling is looking forward to having a space two to three times bigger than their original location. They have plans to do cosmetic updates.

The restaurant offers pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage patties, vegan sausage, tater tots, a chicken sandwich, burrito and much more.