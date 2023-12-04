BreakingNews
Festive stuffed cookie butter cookie recipe takes first in holiday contest

PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2023 Holiday Cookie Contest

1 / 16
The Dayton Daily News Holiday Cookie Contest returned this year after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top