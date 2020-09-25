Arrangements set for UD student from Cincinnati who died this week

Police said that the investigation found the driver of the truck didn’t stop to report Currin’s fall or to help him. Instead, a female driver pulled up moments later, stopped to help and called 911.

The obituary noted Currin’s accomplishments, including being an outstanding student and athlete. He was presented the Man of Moeller award and was vice-captain of the high school and the president of the National Honor Society.

“Michael’s remarkable life was a gift to everyone with whom he came into contact,” the obituary says. “He gave his final gift was as an organ and tissue donor. He was kind and generous, a young man who lived his life with honor, humor, humility and purpose and valued family above everything. He was a wonderful son, a loving brother, an adored cousin and nephew and a generous friend. He was light, hope, inspiration and love. He touched all he knew and made us all better people and the world a better place. Keep Going 25!”

The family said in a statement that his organs could save up to eight lives and his tissue could heal up to 125 more people.

A memorial for Currin has also been set up at Moeller.