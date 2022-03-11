Man arrested in Dayton facing Capitol riot charges

Kenneth Duncan Massie was arrested Feb. 8 on entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restrictive building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, according to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Court documents identified Massie as the third person who was seen with two Ohio men at the U.S. Capitol. The two others, Jared Samuel Kastner and Luke Faulkner, were previously charged for illegally entering the building.