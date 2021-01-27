Local voices pushed for national foster care law targeting homelessness

Congressman Mike Turner, R-Dayton, spoke at Montgomery County Children Services and said that it was people here advocating a better way for the nation to handle children aging out of foster care that led to the change.

“This is one of those circumstances that in Dayton, Ohio, people said ‘This shouldn’t be this way. This should be changed.’ And by advocating on a national level, we’ve changed the law and foster children across the country are going to be impacted.”