National TV network airs documentary about Dayton Christmas killings

Danita’s sister, Rhonda Gullette, is featured in the documentary.

“I want to keep her memory alive,” Rhonda Gullette told the Dayton Daily News.

Danita, a mother of a two-year-old, was a complete stranger and was shot five times on Neal Avenue near a payphone. At least one account would later say she was shot for her Fila tennis shoes.

“I think it was a horrible thing that happened to her on Christmas Eve, and for some reason, it keeps living on and on and on,” Rhonda Gullette said. “Every year for 29 years, there has been something in the paper, something on tv or someone reaching out to me to speak.”

Rhonda Gullette said she was very close to her sister and believes her sister would want her to continue telling her story.

“It’s a story that’s touched people in and out of Dayton. It was an injustice; a young mother going to school and trying to make a life for herself and she was at the wrong place and the wrong time.”