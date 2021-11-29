Oregon District mass shooting investigation closed: Shooter fantasized about killing for decade

Those killed in the shooting were Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Megan Betts, 22, Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saheed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews Caption Oregon District Victims Memorial Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Dayton police officers in the area returned fire and stopped Connor Betts less than a minute after he fired shots.

“Finding answers for the victims and their families has been a driving motivator each day,” FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers said in the FBI statement. “From the start, this has been a thorough and deliberate investigation. Due to technical challenges accessing lawfully acquired evidence that was encrypted, this investigation has taken significantly longer than expected. However, we are confident that it has uncovered the key facts and that we have done everything in our ability to provide answers to all those impacted by this horrible attack.”

The FBI said the investigation involved more than 100 interviews and over 950 surveillance videos which resulted in about 400 hours of footage. It also included an electronic device analysis, review of social media content and other evidence.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the victims of the Aug. 4, 2019, attack, to include their family members, friends and loved ones,” Dayton Interim Chief Matt Carper said in a statement. “Like so many other acts of violence that have taken place throughout our country, this too was senseless and unnecessary. These victims and their families will forever be in our thoughts and prayers. I would like to personally thank the officers who took immediate action to stop the violence, undoubtedly preventing further injury and loss of life on a scale that is tough to consider. We also commend the amazing work of the responding officers who walked into unknown danger to transport the wounded, comfort the frightened, and secure a massive crime scene for the important investigation that would follow.”

“We are grateful to the numerous local, state, and federal agencies, both law enforcement and victim services related, that answered the call and helped during our time of need. We are thankful for our resilient community, which stepped up and offered to help in the healing process in whatever ways they were able. This city will not be defined by one horrible event, instead we were able to define what it means to come together and be Dayton Strong.”