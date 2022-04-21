dayton logo
Suspects steal every showroom item in Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Center

Eight to 10 individuals committed a robbery at the Louis Vuitton store in Kenwood Towne Center on April 20. Photo by: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

By Molly Schramm, WCPO
Updated 2 hours ago
More than $400,000 in items stolen by 8-10 robbers wearing ski masks, gloves.

Multiple individuals stole every showroom item Wednesday from a Louis Vuitton store in Kenwood Towne Center in Sycamore Twp. in suburban Cincinnati.

Eight to 10 people wearing ski masks and gloves committed the robbery just after 3 p.m. April 20. The suspects stole more than $400,000 in items after they pushed past employees. There were multiple customers in the store at the time of the robbery in addition to employees, store security video shows.

The high-end brand and retailer is known for its luxury purses, wallets, luggage and more. Kenwood’s Louis Vuitton store is on the second floor of the mall in the luxury wing between Tiffany & Co. and Watches of Switzerland. Other stores nearby are Nordstrom, Tempur-Pedic, Francesca’s, Lululemon and Anthropologie.

The store’s estimated loss is $413,000, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

After the robbery, the suspects fled in two vehicles — a dark gray SUV and a black sedan — going northbound on Interstate 71.

Suspects flee the scene after more than $400,000 in items were stolen from Kenwood Towne Center's Louis Vuitton store

Molly Schramm
