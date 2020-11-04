X

Biden expected to speak on election this afternoon

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, with his wife, Jill Biden, at his campaign's election night event in Wilmington, Del., Nov. 4, 2020. The battle for the presidency is still going on, and that includes the pageantry. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)

By Jen Balduf

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to speak Wednesday afternoon as the race remained too close to call.

Eyes are on a handful of states where Biden appears to be pushing out ahead of President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press, which this newspaper follows, has not called battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada also have not been declared for either candidate.

Neither Biden nor Trump have reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the 2020 election.

