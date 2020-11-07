AP: Biden wins White House, vows new direction for divided US

President Donald Trump has not conceded, stating that his campaign will ensure that election laws were fully upheld.

“The American people are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election,” Trump said in a statement. “This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election.”

The Associated Press early Wednesday morning declared Biden the winner in Arizona, flipping a longtime GOP state that Trump won in 2016. Biden led in that state, but the margins have narrowed in Arizona as more votes have been counted. Other media outlets did not declare Arizona.

Still, with AP declaring Biden the winner in Pennsylvania today, it puts him above the needed 270 Electoral College votes even without Arizona.

Biden had focused heavily on winning Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, three states that Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in 2016.

Votes by mail in Pennsylvania could not be processed for counting until Election Day, under the state’s laws, meaning millions of ballots had to be examined, processed and counted since Tuesday. Election experts had warned that process could take several days, making a winner unclear until then.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the process in Pennsylvania. In a press conference this morning, Trump’s legal team also criticized votes by mail, claiming fraud.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal,” Biden said. “We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”