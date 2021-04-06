Want to vote early? Here’s where and when you can cast your ballot locally.

Early in-person voting begins today in Ohio for the May 4 primary and special election.
Voters in four area counties will decide 19 funding measures for schools, police and fire protection, roads and bridges, as well as for a health district and library.
Early voting hours for the May 4 Primary Election
April 6-9: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
April 12-16: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
April 19-23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
April 26-30: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
May 1: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
May 2: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
May 3: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Source: Ohio Secretary of State
Where to vote early
Greene County Board of Elections
551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385 Telephone: (937) 562-6170 Fax: (937) 562-6171 E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov
Miami County Board of Elections
215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 Telephone: (937) 440-3900 Fax: (937) 440-3901 E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/
Montgomery County Board of Elections
451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422 Telephone: (937) 225-5656 Fax: (937) 496-7798 E-mail: montgome@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov
Warren County Board of Elections
520 Justice Drive, Lebanon, OH 45036 Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov