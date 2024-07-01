3 days of shows on RiversEdge stage: Here are the bands that will perform over Fourth of July weekend

“We are going to do that again this year, but July 4 happens to fall on a Thursday, and we thought, for folks who aren’t going out of town, let’s give people a staycation option in Hamilton. So, we are going to do three free concerts in a row — on July 4, July 5 and July 6. That’s a great way for people who aren’t going out of town to spend the weekend. It will provide something for them to do on the July 4th weekend,” Helms said.

He said community members can come downtown, hear music, support the local businesses, and have a great weekend.

On Thursday, crowd favorite That Arena Rock Show will perform with special guest Tastefull. That Arena Rock puts on a high-energy 1970s and 80s rock tribute show. From Bon Jovi to Guns N’ Roses, Journey to Def Leppard, the band’s repertoire of classic anthems will have audiences singing along and dancing all night long.

LDNL (Lt. Dan’s New Legs) and DJ Hubbs (Scott Hubbard) will perform Friday.

On Saturday, RiversEdge will present Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience with special guest Laura Bryna.

As part of the RiversEdge summer concert series, which runs through mid-September, audiences can expect to hear diverse genres of music from rock and blues to country and tribute bands. It includes a mix of local, regional and national talent.

How to go

What: RiversEdge concerts on Fourth of July weekend

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Tastefull, 8 p.m. Thursday, That Arena Rock Show, followed by fireworks. On Friday and Saturday, opening bands perform 7-8 p.m. and the headliner will go on at 8:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. for all of the shows.

Where: RiversEdge Amphitheater at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., downtown Hamilton

Admission: Free, general admission. VIP tickets are available for $40 for each show, until sold out.

More info. riversedgelive.com and facebook.com/HamiltonRiversEdge