Back to the ‘50s: Dayton Mall prepares retro-themed outdoor concert

The Dayton Mall will host a retro-themed outdoor concert Saturday, June 19.
Dayton Mall’s Retro Rewind Concert will begin at 1 p.m. and feature retro-inspired entertainers like The Avalons and Ryan Roth as Elvis Presley alongside the Comeback Special Band. The Avalons have become well-known for their harmonies, high-energy choreography and performances with artists like The Beach Boys and The Temptations. Roth has performed as Presley all over the country.
“We are so excited to be able to feature The Avalons and Ryan Roth at our Retro Rewind Concert Event,” said Dave Duebber, general manager of Dayton Mall. “They are all so talented and so much fun, and definitely Dayton fan favorites.”
Local media personality Dan Edwards will emcee the event and a variety of food trucks, like Big Boys BBQ, Heart Attack on Wheels, Little Z Concessions and Mom Makes Mean Melts, will be serving up food to guests. Beer, wine and mixed drinks will also be available.
While attending the event, guests are encouraged to dress in 1950s attire to further embrace the retro theme.
The concert is free and proceeds from the Retro Rewind beer and alcohol will be donated to FLOC, an organization that serves over 6,000 children in the Miami Valley who are neglected, abused, in foster care or simply need resources.
The outdoor concert will be held in the parking lot outside of the Dayton Mall. The gates will open at 11:30 a.m. While guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs, they are not permitted to bring their own coolers or umbrellas. The Dayton Mall will provide seats on a first-come basis.
HOW TO GO
What: Retro Rewind Concert Event
Where: Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton
When: Saturday, June 19, beginning at 1 p.m. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, with the cost of food and drinks.