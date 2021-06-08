Back to the ‘50s: Dayton Mall prepares retro-themed outdoor concert

Dayton Mall’s Retro Rewind Concert will begin at 1 p.m. and feature retro-inspired entertainers like The Avalons and Ryan Roth as Elvis Presley alongside the Comeback Special Band. The Avalons have become well-known for their harmonies, high-energy choreography and performances with artists like The Beach Boys and The Temptations. Roth has performed as Presley all over the country.

“We are so excited to be able to feature The Avalons and Ryan Roth at our Retro Rewind Concert Event,” said Dave Duebber, general manager of Dayton Mall. “They are all so talented and so much fun, and definitely Dayton fan favorites.”