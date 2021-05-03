Big Brothers Big Sisters screen ‘Boss Baby’ under the stars this weekend

On Friday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m., the non-profit organization will screen “The Boss Baby” at the Miami Valley Hunt & Polo Club in Dayton for their Movie Under the Stars event. Guests will be seated outside and should bring their own chairs and blankets.

Popcorn and cotton candy from La Puf Sweets Cakery will be free for all guests and ice cream from The Ice Cream Trolley will be available to purchase. Guests must bring their own drinks.