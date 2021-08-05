British Car Day: Dozens of classic cars at Eastwood MetroPark this weekend

The MG Car Club South West Centre and Miami Valley Triumphs are bringing back their annual celebration of British automobiles on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton.
The car clubs canceled their annual event in 2020, which would have been the 35th anniversary of the celebration, called British Car Day. On British Car Day, proud owners of Austin-Healeys, Triumphs, Jaguars and other classic British cars drive into Eastwood MetroPark to share a special appreciation for this particular car with spectators.
British Car Day, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will also feature classic British motorcycles, vendors, a swap meet and concessions. Special awards, like the Longest Drive, Ranger’s Choice and Best of Show, will be given to participants throughout the event.
While registration for those who wish to bring their British classic car to the event is already closed, spectators are welcome to attend the event for free.
More information about the event can be found by visiting British Car Day’s website.
HOW TO GO
What: British Car Day
Where: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Rd., Dayton
When: Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More info: Website