Celebrate comics at Gem City Comic Con this weekend

If you purchased tickets to last year’s event, these tickets will be accepted to enter the 2021 Gem City Comic Con. Simply head to the will call booth to exchange your tickets for wristbands. Those who have since misplaced those tickets can simply bring a form of identification or a receipt to the will call booth for a wristband.

HOW TO GO

What: 2021 Gem City Comic Con

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. 5th St., Dayton

When: Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person for those who enter the event between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and $10 person for those who enter after 10 a.m. Children 12 years of age and younger get in for free with a paying adult.

More info: Website | Facebook