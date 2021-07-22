Celebrate comics at Gem City Comic Con this weekend

After canceling last year’s event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the popular Gem City Comic Con will be celebrating the world of comics at the Dayton Convention Center this weekend.
On Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25, the 15th annual Gem City Comic Con will host a number of special guests and vendors. These guests include comic book artists, writers and creators like Stratos, Jason Moore and Chad Lambert.
Unlike Gem City Comic Cons of previous years, the celebration taking place this year will not include panels, a gaming area or a costume contest.
Advance tickets will be sold at Bell Book & Comic, located at 458 Patterson Road in Dayton. Guests will also be able to purchase tickets at the door on the day of the show for $10 per person. Children 12 years of age and younger can get in for free with a paying adult. Those who show up at the Dayton Convention Center between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. will only pay $5 at the door.
Need another incentive to show up early? Stuart Sayger will be handing out free art prints featuring Batman and Spiderman beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday to the first 150 guests in attendance and on Sunday at 10 a.m. to the first 50 guests who arrive.
If you purchased tickets to last year’s event, these tickets will be accepted to enter the 2021 Gem City Comic Con. Simply head to the will call booth to exchange your tickets for wristbands. Those who have since misplaced those tickets can simply bring a form of identification or a receipt to the will call booth for a wristband.
HOW TO GO
What: 2021 Gem City Comic Con
Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. 5th St., Dayton
When: Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person for those who enter the event between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and $10 person for those who enter after 10 a.m. Children 12 years of age and younger get in for free with a paying adult.