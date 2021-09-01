Celebrate Labor Day weekend in downtown Dayton with shopping, dining, music and more

● Dayton Art Institute: The special exhibit, called “Changing Times: Art of the 1960s,” will be open until 5 p.m. at 456 Belmonte Park N. in Dayton. This exhibit features Pop, Op, Minimalism, conceptual art and artists working in abstract styles during the 1960s. Featured artists in the exhibit include Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Jim Dine, Aka Pereyma, Robert Motherwell, Gene Davis, Sol LeWitt and more. More information can be found by visiting daytonartinstitute.org/exhibits/changing-times-art-of-the-1960s.

● Dayton Society of Artists: The Dayton Society of Artists, located at 48 High St. in Dayton, will be presenting the exhibit called Bettertogether. The exhibit is their annual members’ exhibition featuring a wide range of materials, styles and techniques. The exhibit will be open to the public until 5 p.m. and more information can be found by visiting daytondsa.org or by calling 937-228-4532.

● Dublin Pub: The pub, located at 300 Wayne Ave., will be hosting live music as a part of its Irish First Fridays series. A happy hour will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and seating will also be available on the extended patio. More information can be found by visiting dubpub.com.

● Dayton Metro Library: The library will be hosting the temporary exhibit, called “Undesign the Redline,” which traces the roots of governmental policies and social issues surrounding race, wealth, opportunity and power. The Dayton Metro Library is located at 215 E. Third St. in Dayton. More information can be found by visiting daytonmetrolibrary.org/undesign-the-redline.

● Edward A. Dixon Gallery: Located in the lobby of the Talbott Tower at 131 N. Ludlow St. in Dayton, the Edward A. Dixon will be open until 6 p.m. during the First Friday event. Visitors can shop the gallery online by visiting shop.eadgallery.com.

● First Friday at Front Street: Visitors can spend an evening at the First Friday Art Hop with more than 40 art studios and galleries across the campus, live music from The Flashback Band and dinner by Rolling Oasis. The First Friday Art Hop is located at 1001 E. Second St. in Dayton and more information can be found by visiting frontstreet.art.

● iMadeThis DIY Art Studio: Located at 411 E. Fifth St. in Dayton, iMadeThis offers hundreds of design-your-own activities for adults and children. The art studio is open until 9 p.m. on Friday and more information can be found by visiting imadethis.art.

● K-12 Gallery and TEJAS: The opening reception for the K-12 and TEJAS exhibit “Artists in House,” with a variety of pieces by the K-12 Gallery and TEJAS teachers, staff and interns. More information can be found by visiting k12tejasgallery.org.

● Levitt Pavilion Dayton: This Friday, Levitt Pavilion’s free concert will be performed by rockabilly band Nicky Kay’s Trio / Cherry Lee and the Hot Rod Hounds. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Levitt Pavilion is located at 134 S. Main St. in Dayton. More information can be found by visiting levittdayton.org/concert-schedule.

● The Neon movie theater: Guests can indulge in the offerings from downtown Dayton’s independent art theater, located at 130 E. Fifth St., and beer and cocktail specials during First Friday. The latest offerings from The Neon can be perused by visiting neonmovies.com.

● Picture Perfect Paint Parties: Take-home Paint Party Kits will be available for buy one, get one half off at 123 N. Ludlow St. in Dayton. More information can be found on pictureperfectpaintparties.com.

● RiverScape MetroPark: From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., RiverScape MetroPark will be hosting Pickin’ in the Park with food trucks and live music from Stringus Kan and Whiskey Bent Valley Boys. Riverscape MetroPark is located at 237 E. Monument Ave. and more information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

● Skeleton Dust Records: Located at 133 E. Third St., Skeleton Dust Records will be hosting an event with a live DJ spinning tracks while special vendor guests Pink Moon Goods and Reduce Reuse Refillery have pop-up shops on the sidewalk. More information can be found on skeletondustrecords.com.

● Toxic Brew Company: Visit Toxic Brew Company, located at 431 E. Fifth St., for a pint of local brew and for a chance to enjoy a new art display by local artist Dylan Sage. More information about Toxic Brew Company can be found at toxicbrewcompany.com.

● Out on Fifth in the Oregon District: Fifth Street will be closed to vehicular traffic to host live musicians, performers in the streets, restaurants and bars with extended patios and the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the Oregon District. More information can be found on theoregondistrict.org/outon5th.

● Yellow Cab Tavern Art Gallery: Located at 700 E. Fourth St., the Yellow Cab Gallery is back and hosting a monthly residency with local artists. The gallery opening party will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday with artist RIP OOG. His work focuses on day-in-the-life moments, the disruption of patterns and a “playful spin on symbology.” More information can be found by visiting facebook.com/TheOldYellowCab.

🎇Dining and Drinks

● Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: They will be hosting a Friday Juice Happy Hour with a free wellness shot, which will be available until supplies run out. Choice Juice Boxx offers healthy and natural alkaline juices and drinks that promote a healthy lifestyle.

● Jollity, 127 E. Third St.: Starting Labor Day weekend, Jollity will begin Saturday brunch from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Jollity is a new restaurant in The Fire Blocks District with a full-service new American and Midwest cuisine with global influence.

● Local Cantina, 501 E. First St.: The restaurant will be offering $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 draft pints from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

● Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St.: Open for dine-in, delivery with 937Delivers or carryout. Lily’s Dayton will be serving up local food and hand-crafted tiki or traditional cocktails.

● Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St.: Mudlick Tap House will be hosting Happiness Hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and half off shareables.

● Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St.: Oregon Express will be hosting a happy hour with deals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and music from the Linda Prevo Band. Dine-in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

● Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St.: Happy hour at Salar will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Available for dine-in or carryout.

● Salt Block Biscuit Company, 115 E. Third St.: Salt Block has expanded dinner hours, with a special dinner menu for in-house dining, or your favorites to-go to enjoy at the Levitt Lawn. Find specials listed on the Salt Block Facebook page here or order for pickup on their website.

● Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks or specialty cocktails with their full-service bar.

● Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring half-priced pints and appetizers, $4 Fireball shots and $4 Wheatly vodka specials.

● Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

● Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.: Customers can enjoy a half-off happy hour!

● Winans Chocolates and Coffee, 221 N. Patterson Blvd: Enjoy a First Friday at Winans with a special offer of $15 wine flights and a free piece of chocolate with the purchase of a latte. Open until 9:30 p.m.

● Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: Come to the Yellow Cab Tavern for Pizza Bandit, drinks and special guest I Heart Ice Cream from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

🎇Special Shopping Deals and Activities

● Choice Juice Boxx and Varsity House gallery, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Stop by the shop to grab a fresh juice or smoothie, or take a look at the offerings at Varsity House, which features local artists and makers.

● Connect E-Sports, 212 Wayne Ave.: Stop by Connect E-Sports gaming in the Wheelhouse to play your favorite console or computer games in online tournaments or with your friends. Any new account at Connect E-Sports will receive one free hour of gaming on First Friday.

● Grace Lane Boutique, 133 E. Fourth St.: Stop by this boutique to shop the latest in ethical fashion brands, with a special “Summer’s Not Over” sale of 20% off everything in the store from Sept. 1-4. There will also be an additional 70% off clearance items and 25% off sale racks. Live music and local vendors will be at the store from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

● Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: Vidia’s Closet is having a First Friday Sale with 25% off all in-store inventory, and a free bottle of wine with all purchases of $100 or more. Shop fashion-forward trends for all in their online boutique at vidiascloset.com.