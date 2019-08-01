Woman behind ‘Black Panther’ launches large scholarship fund for Dayton-area students

“I was a single mom. I worked two jobs, and I went to school full time. If it weren’t for help from others, I would not have been able to so that,” she told us during the podcast interview. “I was a commuter student. There was a lot of that at Wright State, where people have families and they are going back to school and you need all the help you can get, especially nowadays.”

The podcast featuring Beachler will be released Aug. 1. Besides the scholarship, she talks about getting her start in the industry, overcoming high school bullies and her first film — a “Switchblade Sisters” like grindhouse movie shot with camera from the Goodwill.

Get the latest episodes of the What Had Happened Was podcast delivered directly to you. Find it on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services.

Episode 12: The Fosters’ Sherri Saum on super hot husband and having her magazines confiscated in Kettering

Beachler earned a scholarship to help pay for her son’s daycare while studying at Wright State.

“It is really important that students are given an option to help them move forward, whether it is to pay their rent, their bills, tuition, daycare,” Beachler said.

In addition to her work on "Black Panther" — the Ryan Coogler directed sci-fi action adventure staring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan —Beachler won praise for her work on "Moonlight," "Miles Ahead," "Creed" and "Lemonade," a music video project from singer Beyoncé.

The graduate of Wright State’s film and production design program initially plans to invest $20,000 into the scholarship fund.

“It is a really big step for me that I hope grows and I can start fostering children and young people who are interested,” said Beachler who will be induced in the

Dayton Region’s Walk of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 27.

>> These Daytonians are going to be immortalized in our city's own Walk of Fame

The scholarship will be named in honor of the memory of Beachler's Wright State classmate and friend Carol Trevino of Wilberforce.

The 31-year-old was killed in an automobile accident while working on a film near Shreveport, Louisiana, in 2007. She is survived by a son and two daughters.

Beachler’s scholarship will be run though her foundation and be broken up into segments.

Wright State students will be eligible for $2,000 and $5,000 scholarships and high-schoolers in low-income, high-crime areas will be eligible for $1,000 scholarships, she told us.

EPISODE 8 : Dead in Dayton — a mayor trapped in a brothel, a former slave claps back, and a gypsy queen cliffhanger[...]