Charm at the Farm shopping event in Lebanon is this weekend

An open-air vintage market on a farm in Lebanon opens today and continues through Sunday.

Charm at the Farm happens three weekends per year — one in June, one in August and again in October, at 4952 Bunnell Hill Road. The event is VIP only today, and it’s sold out, but shoppers are welcome from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday (for the early bird price of $17) and noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the general admission cost of $12. It is open again 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, tickets are only available online. On Sunday, tickets are available online and at the gate. They may be purchased at charmatthefarm.com.

Children age 12 and younger are admitted free, and parking is free.

Charm at the Farm features locally owned and female-owned small businesses, and $1 of every ticket sale supports Madi’s House, a nonprofit that helps young adults struggling with addiction and mental illness.

The August “Charm” will have more than 30 vendors, organizers said in a news release.

