Cincinnati’s The Banks will convert 85 acres to an outdoor open-container district later this month

According to documents filed with the ordinance approving the DORA, passed by City Council last month, signage posted in the vicinity will mark its boundaries.

“Right now I can pretty much speak for every business down here: We’re just going into debt. This is the bright spot coming out of the dark,” said Jim Moehring, owner of the Holy Grail Tavern and Grille and one of the plan’s chief supporters, on the day of Cranley’s announcement.

The coronavirus pandemic has spelled hardship for entertainment districts like The Banks, dealing with stricter health codes and capacity restrictions.

Moehring said the benefits of the change would outlast the coronavirus pandemic.

The transformation of Freedom Way was part of a larger plan to make pandemic-related expansions of outdoor dining, drinking and entertainment space permanent. Cranley also proposed in December expanding restaurant patios, sidewalks and even closing down some streets to vehicles altogether to cultivate “streeteries” throughout Downtown and Over-the-Rhine.