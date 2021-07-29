Concert watch: Tickets still available to Blackberry Smoke, Allman Betts Band at Rose Music Center this weekend

Blackberry Smoke will be appearing with special guests The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers on their extensive Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N’ Roll. This tour will serve as a celebration of Blackberry Smoke’s 20th anniversary as a band. Throughout the past 20 years, Blackberry Smoke has been creating rock music that pays tribute to the state of Georgia and the Southern United States.

Explore Foundation to honor Oregon District mass shooting victims on 2nd anniversary

As you might have guessed, The Allman Betts Band takes at least a part of its name from The Allman Brothers Band. The Allman Betts Band consists of the sons of three founding members of The Allman Brothers Band. To honor their family’s legacy, the band will have a new mobile set up on-site at the show that features never-before-seen archival items including handwritten lyrics, family photographs, iconic clothing and instruments played by the band.